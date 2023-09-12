🚨 The email contained 'threatening language" towards Trenton Public Schools

🚨 Schools went into shelter-in-place mode

🚨 Police will have an increased presence Tuesday

TRENTON — Trenton schools went into shelter-in-place mode late Monday morning after a threatening email was received.

“An email containing threatening language to our schools” was received via an untraceable email, Trenton police Lt. Nate Bolognini told New Jersey 101.5. Students were held in their classrooms until regular dismissal.

The email appears to be part of a “nationwide swatting event,” which multiple agencies are investigating for its "authenticity and/or validity," according to Bolognini. He did not disclose the contents of the threat or what account received the email.

New Jersey 101.5 could not immediately confirm other threats made Monday.

Trenton Public Schools on its website said there would be an increased police presence around its building Tuesday.

Relit Trenton Makes Bridge Re-lit Trenton Makes Bridge (DRJTBC) loading...

Swatting in Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights police received four phone calls claiming bombs were hidden at businesses on the boardwalk and "operatives armed with guns" were on the boards, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer. After a search, the threat was deemed to be a swatting incident and not legitimate.

The threats were received on the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Threats were made against 10 New Jersey school districts in October that all turned out to be hoaxes. Calls were received by local law enforcement that an active shooting was underway at a school. When police and tactical teams arrived all was normal at the respective schools.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Wow! Aaron Rodgers new home in New Jersey: Inside and out Here's a look at New York Jets Aaron Rodgers' new Montclair home with 8 bedrooms and 9 baths — and sweeping views of the rest of New Jersey and the Manhattan skyline.

Spirit Halloween is back! Here's every NJ location for 2023 Most locations are open by the end of September but check ahead before heading out. Click/tap on the links for each location for more info.