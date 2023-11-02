Trenton, NJ man arrested for alleged murder of smoke shop owner
A Trenton man has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder over the summer in Lawrence Township.
Paul X. Mcneil, 37, was charged this week with first-degree murder, first-degree felony murder, first-degree robbery, and three weapons offenses, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office.
After midnight on Aug. 11, Lawrence police were called to a residence on Mendrey Court in response to a 911 call that someone had been shot.
When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Anthony Irizarry in the living room with a gunshot wound to his back, the prosecutor's office said.
Irizarry was transported to a local hospital where he pronounced dead a short time later.
According to his obituary, Irizarry was the proprietor of the Octane 609 smoke shop in Trenton. He was married with three kids and a stepdaughter.
The investigation into the matter is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at 609-989-6406.
McNeil is already being detained at the Mercer County Correction Center on an unrelated case, officials say.
