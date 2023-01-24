Top New Jersey news for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday

⬛ Stop the noise - NJ moves to ban boom cars

NJ police could impound and destroy so-called 'boom cars'

⬛ What is concierge medicine? NJ doctors explain the benefits

According to Dr. Gary Schwartz, who runs a membership-based model in Hackensack, the concept of concierge medicine returns patients to "the way medicine used to be."

⬛ Winter is coming

Snow is on the way for parts of NJ, but most will see just rain

⬛ 5 electric/hybrid cars catch fire, closing Route 295 in NJ

Route 295 was closed heading southbound near the Scotch Road exit after five cars on board a car carrier caught fire.

⬛ South Amboy fire burns through vehicles in same parking lot

The South Amboy blaze on Monday morning was within a parking lot on Lower Main Street, according to firefighters.

