Governor Murphy is getting sued left and right lately. The GOP is suing him on grounds that the shutdown orders are unconstitutional. The owners of the gym in Bellmawr that continues to open against executive order say they’re going to sue him. Even high school students are suing him for canceling graduation ceremonies.

Murphy made even fewer friends this week when he suggested school reopening in September may see students ordered to wear masks. I understand the concern for safety, but this idea is a failed one from the get-go.

