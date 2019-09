TOMS RIVER — Police are searching for a township woman who suffers from dementia.

Barbara Estabrook was last seen between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening walking away from her residence on Hazelwood Dr.

Police say the 76-year-old woman is five feet, three inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 732-349-0150.

