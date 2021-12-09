Tolls to increase in 2022 for five Jersey Shore bridges

Crossing bridges at the Jersey Shore just got more expensive.

The Cape May County Bridge Commission has announced that tolls at five Jersey Shore bridges that connect towns in Cape May and Atlantic counties will double over three years.

Starting in 2022, the current $1.50 cost for most vehicles to cross the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, Townsends Inlet Bridge (between Avalon and Sea Isle), Corsons Inlet Bridge (between Ocean City and Strathmere), Middle Thorofare Bridge (in Lower Township between Cape May and Wildwood Crest), and Grassy Sound Bridge (in Middle Township between North Wildwood and Stone Harbor), will increase 50 cents per year until the toll hits $3.

The last toll increase was Feb. 1, 2009, according to the commission. The first 50-cent toll adjustment will be on or after Feb. 1, 2022. The second 50-cent toll adjustment is scheduled for on or after Feb. 1, 2023 and the third 50-cent toll adjustment will be on or after Feb. 1. 2024.

The toll hikes would bring revenue to $6 million in 2024.

The commission announced it will begin funding smaller maintenance and repair projects with the toll revenue, including mechanical and electrical upgrades, toll facility and ancillary building maintenance and repairs, priority repairs found during bridge inspections and safety and preventative maintenance projects.

