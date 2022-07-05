Today is the day: Costco gas for members only, as NJ prices drop

"Members Only" is not just a 1980s fashion relic anymore.

As of Tuesday, in New Jersey it is also the policy at Costco gasoline pumps, as a company policy change goes into effect.

The decision to restrict Costco gas purchases to just members in the Garden State comes amid an early-summer spike in pump prices, 18 years after the company first started offering gas in New Jersey and was told by the Division of Consumer Affairs that state law prohibited it from limiting sales.

But as no state official has come forward to pinpoint the exact statute that was applied at that time, the DCA last month gave its blessing for Costco to implement the new policy as of July 5.

Gas prices actually on the decline

Meanwhile, gas prices in New Jersey have continued on a downward trajectory since peaking at nearly $5.06 per gallon June 13.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the state on Tuesday is $4.81, a penny more than the national average but down by more than eight cents in the Garden State since one week ago, and about 15 cents in a month.

On July 5, 2021, the New Jersey average price for regular gas was $3.155, AAA said.

Other modes of travel easing

For those looking to return to the Garden State this week from holiday travel, flight cancellations and delays are also decreasing.

Citing data from the FlightAware tracking service, the Associated Press reported that more than 2,200 East Coast flights were delayed and over 200 were canceled late Monday afternoon.

But those numbers are fewer than in recent days, as airports return to their packed pre-pandemic levels from 2019.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

