Today is Day 357 of 15 days to stop the spread. The count that I share every morning on the show started when President Trump announced "15 days to stop the spread" on March 16th, 2020. At that point, most people were in the dark, scared of what was called the China-virus or Wuhan-Flu and hoping that it wasn't as bad as the video emerging from China.

Turns out that very early on we knew that young people were hardly impacted and that we had enough hospital beds and medical professionals to handle the rise in cases. Actually we knew as early as April 7th when he head of emergency medicine at St. Barnabas in the Bronx, Dr. Daniel Murphy, let us know the high point was at 5pm on April 7th when hospital beds started opening up. We watched and listened to experts in South Korea and Sweden refuse to lock down free people in a panic. We watched the death count rise in long term care facilities following lockdowns and isolation. We watched our entire American economy and social activity grind come to a halt.

Since the beginning, my message has been clear. Calm down and get back to work and interacting with friends and loved ones. My posts from 2020 have aged particularly well because unlike the panickers who screamed that the sky was falling, I was actually following the science and the experts. Can’t believe that in this year, we’ve watched the small business economy get crushed, child suicide spike, substance abuse rise substantially and millions living in fear over what amounts to a cold virus.

We now know that kids aren’t impacted by the virus. Teachers are among the safest, without a vaccine. We know that according to a leading expert at Johns Hopkins, we’re almost at herd immunity with more than 200 million Americans having already had coronavirus. We also know that a majority of Americans had the antibodies and were never going to get sick.

Here's the pull quote from Dr. Marty Makary's (from John Hopkins) article:

In large part because natural immunity from prior infection is far more common than can be measured by testing. Testing has been capturing only from 10% to 25% of infections, depending on when during the pandemic someone got the virus. Applying a time-weighted case capture average of 1 in 6.5 to the cumulative 28 million confirmed cases would mean about 55% of Americans have natural immunity.

- Dr. Marty Makary, Johns Hopkins - wsj.com

Add to that the WHO reporting back in October that we're approaching a billion people having been infected which shows an infection mortality rate being in line with the flu. Even Fauci's own report about bacterial pneumonia being the main killer during the Spanish flu backs up the point that the lockdowns and mask-panic caused more deaths than if we handled this like the swine flu in 2009 and the flu outbreak in 2018.

Most states are starting to get this. But not NJ. Even with the calls for NY Governor Cuomo to resign and be prosecuted for the lies alleged and the actions taken in NY LTC facilities, crickets in NJ. Scary how brainwashed people are and how fear is harder to recover from than COVID for most.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

CHECK OUT: Where NJ's biggest winning lottery tickets were sold