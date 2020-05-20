Seriously, I’ve written article after article and have been speaking out publicly since Feb. 26 about coronavirus and the disaster of the shutdown. Now that the virus has subsided and states all around New Jersey are opening up and people are getting back to normal, it sure looks like I’ve been right all along.

And don’t take it from me. Take it from the epidemiologists, ER docs and infectious disease specialists that I’ve been quoting and referencing for weeks on this site.

You can also look at the facts: Where people are getting back to normal, the virus is declining rapidly. Whether it’s my opposition to everyone wearing face masks or calling out the irresponsible and deadly decisions from the Murphy administration, I’ve been consistent on your behalf.

As long as I have a mic, you will have a voice. Read. Understand. Then get outside and back to work.

