Time is almost up for movies on the beach in NJ for 2021
It's not too late to catch a movie on or by the beach this summer, but time is running out. The last few days of August pretty much marks the end of the season in New Jersey, so if you haven't made it out there yet, now is the time.
Check out the list below of movies happening along the Jersey Shore that are either right on or next to a great New Jersey beach. All movies listed below are happening now through September 1.
So grab your family and friends, stock up on popcorn, and enjoy a beautiful night catching a movie under the stars before the curtain drops for 2021.
(All movies are listed in date order & begin at dusk)
- Aug 22 - "Raya & The Last Dragon"
- Seaside Heights Summer Movies - Carteret Avenue Beach
- Click here for more info
- Aug 24 - "Hocus Pocus"
- Jenkinson's Movies on the Beach - 300 Ocean Ave
- Click here for more info
- Aug 24 - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"
- Avalon Beach Movies - 30th Street Beach
- Click here for more info
- Aug 25 - "Lilo and Stitch"
- Sea Isle City Movie Under the Stars - Excursion Park
- Click here for more info
- Aug 25 - "Raya & The Last Dragon"
- Pier Village Summer Movie Series - Festival Plaza
- Click here for more info
- Aug 26 - "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"
- Cape May Movies on the Beach - Next to Convention Hall
- Click here for more info
- Aug 26 - "Jumanji the Next Level"
- Margate Thrilling Thursdays - Between Granville Ave & Huntington Ave
- Click here for more info
- Aug 27 - "Tom & Jerry"
- Brick Summerfest - Drive In @ Winward Beach Park
- Click here for more info
- Aug 29 - "Moana"
- Seaside Heights Summer Movies - Carteret Avenue Beach
- Click here for more info
- Aug 31 - "Cars 3"
- Jenkinson's Movies on the Beach - 300 Ocean Ave
- Click here for more info
- Sept 1 - "Abominable"
- Sea Isle City Movie Under the Stars - Excursion Park
- Click here for more info
