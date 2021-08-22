Time is almost up for movies on the beach in NJ for 2021

It's not too late to catch a movie on or by the beach this summer, but time is running out. The last few days of August pretty much marks the end of the season in New Jersey, so if you haven't made it out there yet, now is the time.

Check out the list below of movies happening along the Jersey Shore that are either right on or next to a great New Jersey beach. All movies listed below are happening now through September 1.

So grab your family and friends, stock up on popcorn, and enjoy a beautiful night catching a movie under the stars before the curtain drops for 2021.

(All movies are listed in date order & begin at dusk)

Photo: kckate16

Aug 22 - "Raya & The Last Dragon"

Seaside Heights Summer Movies - Carteret Avenue Beach

Click here for more info

Dennis Malloy photo

Aug 24 - "Hocus Pocus"

Jenkinson's Movies on the Beach - 300 Ocean Ave

Click here for more info

nopow

Aug 24 - "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl"

Avalon Beach Movies - 30th Street Beach

Click here for more info

pixbox77, Getty Stock / ThinkStock

Aug 25 - "Lilo and Stitch"

Sea Isle City Movie Under the Stars - Excursion Park

Click here for more info

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Aug 25 - "Raya & The Last Dragon"

Pier Village Summer Movie Series - Festival Plaza

Click here for more info

(Dennis Malloy/Townsquare Media)

Aug 26 - "Diary of a Wimpy Kid"

Cape May Movies on the Beach - Next to Convention Hall

Click here for more info

Slobodan Djajic, ThinkStock

Aug 26 - "Jumanji the Next Level"

Margate Thrilling Thursdays - Between Granville Ave & Huntington Ave

Click here for more info

anyaberkut

Aug 27 - "Tom & Jerry"

Brick Summerfest - Drive In @ Winward Beach Park

Click here for more info

AP

Aug 29 - "Moana"

Seaside Heights Summer Movies - Carteret Avenue Beach

Click here for more info

fergregory

Aug 31 - "Cars 3"

Jenkinson's Movies on the Beach - 300 Ocean Ave

Click here for more info

Long Beach Township on LBI (Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, LBI New Jersey)

Sept 1 - "Abominable"

Sea Isle City Movie Under the Stars - Excursion Park

Click here for more info

Getty Images

