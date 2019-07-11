Calling for impeachment — The last straw for NJ congresswoman

Hours after President Donald Trump said he would use an executive order to get around a U.S Supreme Court ruling that struck down the inclusion of citizenship question on the upcoming Census, a congresswoman from New Jersey joined the calls for impeachment.

"The President has shown a disregard not only for Congress's oversight powers, but disregard for the rulings of the Supreme Court," U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J. 12th District, said Thursday on Twitter.

"I promised to fight for my constituents and that's why I'm calling for an #ImpeachmentInquiryNow. Keep speaking up, keep standing up, keep showing up."

She joins U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, D-N.J., 7th District, and presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., in calling for impeachment proceedings against Trump.

Watson Coleman, who declined to attend Trump's inauguration in 2016, used a video to outline her concerns about his ability to be president and why she waited until now to call for impeachment.

"My reservation had simply been the Senate. The Senate under Mitch McConnell has shown itself to be disloyal to the values of our country and to support Donald Trump in everything he's done including his obstructions of justice," she said.

She said Congress tried and failed to use every legislative tool available.

"We have tried them all, short of one. This is what impeachment is for," she said.

In May, Malinowski told NBC News that impeachment is "warranted at this point given what appears to be across-the-board defiance of congressional oversight and the rule of law by the administration."

Booker on his Twitter account in May said "this Administration has continued to stonewall Congress’s oversight. Beginning impeachment proceedings is the only path forward.

More than 70 lawmakers are support opening an impeachment inquiry. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, however, is reluctant and has said that Democrats have to first overcome the perception that they are too focused on Trump.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

