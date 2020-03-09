Thursday: Ask your coronavirus questions live on NJ 101.5

On Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 is presenting a live broadcast confronting the worldwide novel coronavirus crisis, and how it affects New Jersey residents.

New Jersey 101.5 Special Projects Director and Morning News Anchor Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in bringing listeners vital information about New Jersey’s preparedness level in tackling the virus, mitigating fear and dispelling misconceptions.

“As a corridor state and international arrival hub, the challenges of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak are unique in New Jersey,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, there is a great deal of misinformation being disseminated to the public. Our Town Hall broadcast will help New Jersey residents separate fact from fiction and allow them to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature Dr. Lincoln Miller, infectious disease specialist with RWJBarnabas Health; Ken Kamen, president of Princeton-based Mercadien Asset Management; and a representative from the New Jersey Business & Industry Association.

Representatives of the health and business will also join a special Facebook Live chat on the coronavirus, as New Jersey 101.5 video-simulcasts the program at Facebook.com/NJ1015.

The program can also be seen on NJ1015.com in this post, or on the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

Call 800-283-1015 during the broadcast or join the chat to get your questions heard.