Thunderbirds, Blue Angels to flyover NJ, honoring frontline staff

A rumored flyover by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and Blue Angels is happening Tuesday over New Jersey, to honor workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three flyovers of 6 F-16C/D Fighting Falcon and 6 F-18C/D Hornet aircraft, maneuvering in formation will happen Tuesday, over Newark and New York starting at noon and last about 35 minutes.

A second flyover is scheduled over the Trenton area at 1:45 p.m. and last 10 minutes. The military jets will then flyover the Philadelphia area for 20 minutes starting at 2 p.m.

A detailed flight route will be released on Monday.

The display, called "America Strong," is the first of several planned around the country to recognize healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel working to protect others during the pandemic.

“We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe. We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19," U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover said in a statement.

The Air Force and Navy asked people not to congregate at hospitals and other places to view the show. It should be an ideal day to simply look up and see the display, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

"There could be a few nuisance showers around on Tuesday, especially in South Jersey. But with partial sunshine and highs around 60 degrees, I think it will be the nicest day of the next several," Zarrow said.

The flight will announce itself with a few seconds of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of 12 high-performance aircraft flying close in precise formation.

Logo for the "America Strong" Thunderbirds and Blue Angel flyover (Sgt. Ned T. Johnston)

