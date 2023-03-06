This tiny 748 square-foot house in NJ is worth $500k — here’s why

"Though she be but little, she is fierce!" — Shakespeare

And expensive, too. The tiny house trend that swept America and HGTV in recent years will define one as 400 square feet or less. So this isn't technically a tiny house by that definition, but it certainly is small.

This two-bedroom single-family house has less square footage than an average two-bedroom apartment which is generally 800 to 900 square feet.

This house has only 748 square feet.

So how is it on the market for half a million dollars?

Location, location, location.

108 Kathryn Avenue in Seaside Park, New Jersey is a little over 1,000 feet from the beach. And it's only a bit over 2,000 feet to the entrance of Island Beach State Park.

The sand, the sun, the taste of salt in the air, the peacefulness. That's what you're buying as much as the house itself.

And this is the part of the beach not to be confused with Seaside Heights. No boardwalk with noisy vendors and rides. Just more beauty and less crowded.

While it might seem crazy to spend $668 per square foot when a home in Hillsborough is less than half that, you must first accept that life at the shore is worth it. If for you it is, this could be a steal.

Here's a look inside.

You enter into this small but inviting living room.

A couple of bedrooms.

This cute little side room.

With so many great restaurants nearby it might be tempting to not use this kitchen much.

And this is the simple bathroom with pedestal sink.

So is it worth it? Again, depends what beach life means to you. And there's a much bigger home in Seaside Park that's going for $747 per square foot. Another for $671 per square foot. So probably.

And if you don't have kids and that second bedroom could be for guests just imagine how popular you'll be every summer!

