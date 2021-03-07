This tacky $6.5M Deal home hasn’t been updated since the ’80s and it shows

I like to take you inside interesting houses at the Jersey Shore. They may be home to celebrities, incredibly beautiful, or have a price tag that is staggering.

This property is, well, different. Located in the affluent Monmouth County borough of Deal, this house at 160 Ocean Ave. is on the market for $6.5 million. The annual property taxes in 2019 were over $20,000.

At first glance of the outside, I said to myself, "Why?" It's not very attractive initially. So I thought, the inside must be amazing. Nope. In fact, the interior of this home is hysterically outdated and retro.

The home last sold in 1991 for $300k. Trust me when I tell you, it hasn't been updated since '91, or even earlier. Plus, the architecture of the house is very industrial. You'll see in a moment that at times this place looks like a high school building complete with tennis and basketball courts.

My jokes about this house are all in good fun. Check out Realtor.com's listing for the entire scoop. Otherwise, keep scrolling for a few laughs. You'll see soon enough why there's such a hefty price tag on this place.

