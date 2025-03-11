If you've ever traveled to Sandy Hook, you were right in the vicinity of a very special park.

One of the several special places run by the Monmouth County Park System. Unless you live in that area of Monmouth County, you've probably never heard of it. I certainly hadn't and was amazed at what a great spot it is.

If you asked most New Jerseyans where Mount Mitchill is they would probably say, "not in New Jersey," but it is and it's a really cool place to visit.

Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook in Atlantic Highlands offers a spectacular view of the entire national park of Sandy Hook and the entire skyline of Manhattan and beyond. It is also the home of a 9/11 memorial honoring the many residents of Monmouth County that lost their lives on that fateful day.

If you've ever in the area of Sandy Hook, two must see attractions are the Twin Lighthouses and Mount Mitchill Scenic Overlook Park.

﻿This often-overlooked NJ attraction is a must-see landmark Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

Report a correction 👈