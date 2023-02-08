This NJ restaurant was voted to have the ‘best view’ in the state

Nothing beats dinner with a view and New Jersey has some great landmarks to watch the sunset while you’re sipping on an adult beverage and enjoying some fine dining.

The great thing about dining in New Jersey is every part of the state has something to look at.

The mountains in North Jersey are always so beautiful, especially during the fall.

Foliage at High Point State Park Photo by Bill Doyle / Townsquare Media loading...

Head to the Jersey Shore and dine on the bay or right on the beach. The sunset sets the mood.

Sebastien Gabriel via Unsplash Sebastien Gabriel via Unsplash loading...

Even Central Jersey (yes, it exists) has some great sights as well. Water & Wine Restaurant in Watchung, NJ has the perfect lakeside view.

Even though it’s not difficult to find these restaurants in New Jersey, we always want to experience the best.

HawaiianIslands.com was able to put together a list of the top 10 restaurants with the most beautiful views worldwide. If there was an ounce of you that thought New Jersey would be on this list, I hate that I have to disappoint you.

But the website also put together a list of restaurants with the most beautiful view in every state which is more our speed.

The Highlawn Pavilion in West Orange was voted to be the best view while you dine.

Highlawn Pavilion via Google Maps Highlawn Pavilion via Google Maps loading...

The question is what is the view of...the Manhattan skyline.

And the food (and drinks) look amazing as well.

The great thing about it is the view can be seen from inside the restaurant so get those reservations in now.

