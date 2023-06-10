This is dubbed New Jersey’s absolute favorite adult cocktail

If any group of people has earned the right to enjoy some adult beverages this summer, it is the residents of New Jersey. Do you think you can guess which cocktail is #1 in the Garden State?

We work hard, we play hard and we do the right thing most of the time here in New Jersey, so when it comes to blowing off a little steam, we've gotten pretty good at it. And we love our cocktails here in the Garden State.

So, which cocktail do you think we're ordering up more than any other here in the Garden State? Vinepair did a little research, and they have come up with an answer.

New Jersey's most popular cocktail, according to their research, should come as no surprise, especially this time of year. New Jersey joins 22 other states in America in having the margarita as the most popular drink in the whole state.

States that didn't choose the margarita s their top drink chose either the martini, the cosmopolitan, the bloody mary, or the pina colada as their favorite. For the record, Alaska and Wyoming love their old-fashioned, and it's the favorite drink in both states.

Montana and South Dakota were the only states that had Cosmopolitan as their favorite drink. That surprised us and probably a lot of Cosmos fans out there.

Whatever your drink of choice, enjoy it because you've earned it. Just remember to drink responsibly.

