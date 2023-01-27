This disturbing story makes me grateful we can’t pump our own gas in NJ

We’ve all heard the typical reasons New Jerseyans don’t want to pump their own gas.

“I don’t want to get out in the heat/ cold/ rain/ snow.”

“I don’t want my hands to smell like gasoline.”

“What if I’m on my way to a fancy event? I don’t want to get anything on my outfit!”

Well here’s a new one: I don’t want to accidentally slice my hand open.

I’ve long been on the “we should at least have the option to pump our own gas” side of the great gas debate in New Jersey, but a recent story out of North Carolina made me grateful that I never have to worry about something like this happening to us.

🔴 Razor blades on gas pump handles?

The police department in Forest City issued a warning to residents to be careful after there were several instances of razor blades being fastened to the handles of gas pumps in order to cut the fingers of the unsuspecting person about the fill their tank.

Great, a new fear I didn’t know I needed to have.

There have been three confirmed instances of this happening in the last month or so. As of writing this, they have no idea who is responsible.

How deeply unsettling.

Reading about this creepy crime made me appreciate our lack of self-serve. With gas attendants constantly surrounding the pumps, I just can’t see something like this happening in New Jersey.

Next time you feel slightly inconvenienced by the few seconds you have to wait for the gas attendant, be thankful that you don’t have to spend those seconds checking to see if some malicious A-hole tried to cut you open.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

