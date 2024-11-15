It’s becoming a Thanksgiving tradition for a certain shark to make its way to the Jersey shore.

A tagged Great White shark was located near the Point Pleasant Beach this week, according to OCEACH, making it the second time in two years that she has come around for the holiday season.

What stuck out to me, though, is that the shark is named Anne Bonny, after the infamous pirate. We could do better than that, maybe add a New Jersey twist to it.

So, OCEACH, I offer you some Garden State names for future tracked sharks, take a look:

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

