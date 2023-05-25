These are the absolute best beach bars in New Jersey

I think I can speak for all of us when I say that we are all ready for another amazing Jersey Shore summer.

Have you been longing to hit your favorite beach bar to breathe in the salt air and enjoy the sights?

Of course, you have. It's one of the many benefits of living at the Jersey Shore.

Whether you're looking for a place to crash and enjoy a drink after a long day at the beach, or you're looking for a sit-down situation with remarkable views, I've got you covered.

One of the thousands of reasons I love living at the Shore is the beach bars.

There's nothing like taking in the sights of the ocean, bay, or river, sipping on a cocktail while that breeze of the water cools you off.

And if we're being honest, with the crazy lives we live, we all deserve a drink...or ten.

Each beach bar in Monmouth County is as unique as the grains of sand on the beach.

Whether it's a specialty cocktail or a bartender that everybody loves to call their own, I challenge anyone to find a better variety of beach bars. Period.

I wanted to spotlight the best of the best. Here they are in no particular order.

The Most Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County

