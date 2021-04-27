These are New Jersey’s top public high schools

US News & World Report has released their rankings of public high schools throughout the country, including those in New Jersey. According to US News, the ranked schools are “those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

The data used came from the U.S. Department of Education, the individual state’s department of education, the College Board, and the International Baccalaureate exam. The schools were then assessed on college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

So, what were the top public high schools in New Jersey? Here are the top ten. The full rankings can be found here.