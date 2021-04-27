These are New Jersey’s top public high schools

Google Maps

US News & World Report has released their rankings of public high schools throughout the country, including those in New Jersey. According to US News, the ranked schools are “those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

The data used came from the U.S. Department of Education, the individual state’s department of education, the College Board, and the International Baccalaureate exam. The schools were then assessed on college readiness, college curriculum breadth, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, and graduation rate.

So, what were the top public high schools in New Jersey? Here are the top ten. The full rankings can be found here.

In all, 39 New Jersey high schools ranked in the top 10% nationally. As you can see, specialized schools with limited enrollments tend to fare best, with graduation rates frequently at 100%.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

LOOK: The most famous actress born the same year as you

Many of the actresses in this story not only made a name for themselves through their collection of iconic performances, but also through the selfless, philanthropic nature with which many of them approached their stardom. In an age of flipping the script on societal norms, many of these actresses are using their voices and platforms to be advocates for those who are otherwise unheard.
Categories: Deminski & Doyle, Talking About ...
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top