These accused child predators in New Jersey have dark and sickening stories

🚔 Here are some of the most disturbing child porn crimes committed in New Jersey

🚔 An examination of the ongoing problem of child porn crimes on the rise in New Jersey

🚔 While many of these cases have resulted in a sentence, other case investigations are ongoing

It's been one of the more disturbing and troubling epidemics of the last few years in New Jersey.

There's no one size fits all diagnostic as to why men and women engage in the act of creating, distributing, and requesting sexual abuse images and videos of children.

In many cases, the accused individuals were people around or entrusted with the care of children.

Sebastien Attar (Essex County Sheriff's Office) Sebastien Attar (Essex County Sheriff's Office) loading...

We investigated the topic in 2018 in a two-part series speaking with then Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni and then Ocean County Prosecutor Joe Coronato on investigative techniques to track down child predators as well as what legal actions come with this crime.

There was also a conversation with Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, the chair of psychiatry at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, on the mind of someone who engages in the kind of behavior.

(Ocean County Prosecutors Office/Thinkstock) (Ocean County Prosecutors Office/Thinkstock) loading...

Get our free mobile app

With the cases below, these people have been found guilty or plead guilty.

In other cases, people have been arrested, but have not faced trial.

In our judicial system, a defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

New Jersey's most disgraceful child predators and accused predators

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in Operation 24/7 A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."

Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals