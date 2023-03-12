These accused child predators in New Jersey have dark and sickening stories
🚔 While many of these cases have resulted in a sentence, other case investigations are ongoing
It's been one of the more disturbing and troubling epidemics of the last few years in New Jersey.
There's no one size fits all diagnostic as to why men and women engage in the act of creating, distributing, and requesting sexual abuse images and videos of children.
In many cases, the accused individuals were people around or entrusted with the care of children.
We investigated the topic in 2018 in a two-part series speaking with then Monmouth County Prosecutor Chris Gramiccioni and then Ocean County Prosecutor Joe Coronato on investigative techniques to track down child predators as well as what legal actions come with this crime.
There was also a conversation with Dr. Ramon Solhkhah, the chair of psychiatry at Jersey Shore University Medical Center, on the mind of someone who engages in the kind of behavior.
With the cases below, these people have been found guilty or plead guilty.
In other cases, people have been arrested, but have not faced trial.
In our judicial system, a defendant is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.