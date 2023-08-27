There’s only 32 of these golf courses in the U.S. and NJ has one

I wrote last week about a great public golf course that New Jersey has. We’ve got some extremely highly rated public course in the state. Whether you’re in north or south Jersey, you’re never too far from a great public course.

But we also have some amazing private courses here as well.

Think Pine Valley, Metedeconk, Baltusrol or The Ridge. I’ve been lucky enough to wiggle my way into a round on a few of those courses and they’re all top notch. Manicured to perfection and amazing layouts.

But we have another private golf course in New Jersey that seemingly flies under the radar. That course is TPC Jasna Polana.

It’s located in Princeton and you wouldn’t even know it’s there if you didn’t look for it.

There’s a long drive up to the clubhouse that winds through the woods. Once it opens up though you realize you’re on the property of one of the most amazing golf courses in the world.

The TPC in the name stands for Tournament Players Club.

There are 32 TPC courses throughout the United States. And if you’re a member of one of them, you are able to play any TPC course you’d like.

Not all TPC courses are private. Some of them are open to the public to play. But if the course is private, you have access to play there as well and you’ll only have to pay the cart fee.

TPC Jasna Polana is an incredibly private course, but if you ever get the chance to play it you’ll see it’s one of the best courses in the country. And it’s right here in NJ.

