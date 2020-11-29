The ultimate gift guide for those missing New Jersey

'Tis the season of holiday gift giving and I thought with all the restrictions and hassle of traveling during this pandemic there are many out there throughout the world that are missing the essence of New Jersey.

They are missing the ability to touch, feel and be reminded that we are still the greatest place to be. With that said we put together a list of top ten items you can easily find on Amazon that will remind your dislocated New Jerseyan of the Great Garden State.

I just wanted to give you a few ideas that those who love jersey and can’t be here will find humor and make them feel good about the essence of Jersey. Have a great Holiday!

Note: New Jersey 101.5 collects revenue from purchases made with the affiliate links included in this post.