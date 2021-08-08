The NJ Tomato is not just for Jersey anymore

The New Jersey tomato has been getting more respect lately and it's well deserved. The New Jersey tomato ranks in the top ten for tomato production here in the United States. It also ranks high in taste, texture and over all appearance.

The great story about the Jersey tomato is its not just one tomato , but a variety of the Jersey fruit. Yes, the tomato is considered a fruit. Jersey tomatoes grow here in New Jersey and flourish due to our weather and rich soil. The conditions make it perfect for growing hearty, tasty tomatoes.

As a result, the Jersey Tomato has been appearing on plates outside the state. It's almost become a novelty fruit. More and more grocery outlets are carrying the Jersey tomato.Unfortunately for everyone, Mother Nature dictates that the tomato growing season is a fairly short window.

Obviously, California has the largest growing season due to year round nice weather and great growing conditions. In my opinion, the California grown tomato is washed out, lacks the rich deep color and extra sweet taste that only a Jersey tomato can provide.

Take advantage of the Jersey tomato season while you can, before more people find out how great they are.

