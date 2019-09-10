The most popular backyard game in New Jersey

I have never seen a study like this before, but flooring company Empire Today took it upon themselves to find out which backyard games are the most popular in each state, based on Google searches.

New Jersey’s is (in my opinion) rather lame: Ring Toss. Does anyone over the age of six play ring toss? Why can’t we have a more fun favorite backyard game like cornhole (which is like ring toss, only better), Frisbee golf, kick ball, or giant Jenga? Okay, I’ve never played giant Jenga, but it looks pretty awesome. Overall, ring toss had the most states searching for it, with nine.

As far as our neighboring states, Pennsylvania’s favorite game is Giant Yard Pong, New York’s is Giant Jenga, and Delaware’s is Tug of War. Interestingly enough, the most searched for game in Kansas is Lawn Darts; apparently there is a new, blunt tip type of lawn darts that is legal. Some of the other popular games around the country are Horseshoes, Bocce, Badminton, Tug of War, and something called “Kubb Game,” which is popular in Minnesota. Wikipedia describes it as a game “where the objective is to knock over wooden blocks (kubbs) by throwing wooden batons (kastpinnar) at them.” Apparently, it’s from Sweden

