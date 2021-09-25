For real? Hilarious online reviews of Cape May Lighthouse (Opinion)

There are 199 steps to the top of the Cape May Lighthouse

For the record, I've climbed it a number of times, and the view is always fascinating!

The lighthouse was built in 1859 and offers an almost endless view of the Atlantic Ocean and the Delaware Bay.

According to the lighthouse's website, it still actively aids in navigation, and it was most recently restored in 1988.

Since 1988, over 2.5 million people have visited the lighthouse.

Most love it. Some, though, have other thoughts.

We found some of the most hilarious reviews and comments about the Cape May Lighthouse on Trip Advisor.

I happily share them with you - along with some of my (mostly sarcastic) comments.

Here we go!

