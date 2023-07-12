The most beautiful place to visit in New Jersey

There are so many beautiful locations here in the Garden State and for me, it would be hard to pick just one as the most beautiful. However, the publication Have Clothes Will Travel did the job for me with a recent article that selected the most beautiful locations in every state in America and, of course, that includes us right here in New Jersey. Where would you pick as the most beautiful spot in Jersey? What's the first town or place that pops into your mind?

According to Have Clothes, Will Travel, "Embark on a captivating exploration of the United States, where unparalleled beauty awaits in every corner of the nation. From the lush forests of Oregon to the majestic peaks of Colorado and the idyllic beaches of Florida, each of the 50 states boasts its own array of extraordinary destinations."

So this sounds like a fun journey to me, but where did they select the most beautiful location here in New Jersey?

According to Have Clothes, Will Travel it's a famous Jersey location, can you guess? If you guessed Cape May then you would be right.

"Cape May is a charming seaside town known for its Victorian architecture, pristine beaches, and birdwatching opportunities. Its quaint streets lined with colorful Victorian houses, scenic lighthouses, and picturesque sunsets create an idyllic coastal retreat and a haven for history buffs, beachgoers, and nature lovers alike."

Not surprised that the gem on the Jersey Shore, Cape May, was chosen. I would say there are so many wonderful locations here in Jersey I would have a hard time picking just one. Where would you select as the most beautiful spot in New Jersey? Post your answers below.

