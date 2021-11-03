The lousiest job this week is a NJ political pollster (Opinion)

When you think about lousy jobs in New Jersey don’t you think about things like standing in a toll booth sucking in fumes all day? Or maybe working at the landfill?

If you look at downright dangerous jobs in New Jersey, construction trades always make that list.

How about a job so lousy that the danger comes in the form of workplace violence? Sure there’s a list for that:

10) Convenience store workers

9) Middle school teachers

8) Mental health professionals

7) Gas station attendants

6) Special education teachers

5) Mental health custodians

4) Bartenders

3) Taxi drivers

2) Corrections officers

1) Police officers

But for all the lousy jobs in New Jersey how would you like to be a pollster the day after Election Day?

Here we are not yet knowing who won the governor’s race between Murphy and Ciattarelli. Only a few thousand votes apart.

Poll after poll had Gov. Murphy comfortably ahead, some by double digits. The Emerson College/WPIX poll showed the closest at a 6% lead and even that was wildly off.

How would you like to be Patrick Murray right now in charge of Monmouth University polling? Their final governor’s poll just a week ago had Murphy winning at 11% over Ciattarelli.

Yeah, right.

I think Americans started developing some healthy skepticism in political polling with the Trump win in 2016. Would it suck more to be a meteorologist on a sunny day who predicted a hurricane or be a pollster who got it so wildly wrong once again?

So will you ever trust political polls again? Are they as meaningless as endorsements of candidates?

How about a poll on polls? Take our poll below.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

