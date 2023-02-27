Latest wedding trends in NJ: Ed Sheeran and the Roaring ’20s to barns and oval rings

Out-of-the-box themes and signature cocktails are popular wedding trends

Bold colors, like green are a favorite among Gen Z couples

There is one popular wedding date expected in 2023

Signature cocktails, themes, bold colors, and hot new venues…these are some of the hottest wedding trends in 2022 and spilling into 2023.

Digital wedding planning authority, The Knot has released its 2022 Real Wedding Study, unveiling some interesting trends in 2022, and welcoming new ones for 2023.

The Knot senior editor, Kim Forrest said the study captured responses from nearly 12,000 couples who got married in 2022 to uncover the latest wedding trends.

Coming off a record year for weddings, 2.6 million couples said “I do,” following COVID-19 postponements and pent-up demand, and 2023 is likely to be a big year for weddings.

What were some hot wedding trends in 2022?

Rising wedding trends in 2022 included unplugged ceremonies, Forrest said. 45% of couples opted for guests to put their phones away and not have any videos or photos during the ceremony. That’s up from 23% in 2017.

The signature cocktail has made a big comeback. 40% of couples had a signature cocktail at their wedding, up 17% compared to 2017, she said.

“Another really fun music trend is the song “Perfect,” by Ed Sheeran. This song has been the most popular first dance song for six years in a row,” Forrest said. The runner-up song was “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” by Elvis Presley.

The study also found that one-third of couples incorporated a wedding theme, up 13% from 2017. Forrest said those themes included some out-of-the-box ideas such as “Roaring 20s with Star Wars Influence,”, “Taylor Swift and Cats,” and “Vintage Nintendo.”

“So, couples are really letting their unique personalities shine through,” she said.

Couples are definitely entrusting vendors to help plan their wedding day, hiring on average 14 vendors. Forrest said the most popular vendors to hire are the dress, the venue, and the photographer.

Over 73% of couples use wedding planning websites as reliable sources to help them find and book their wedding vendors. Forrest said.

The guest count was an average of 117 guests, an increase compared to 105 in 2021.

What are some of the hottest Gen Z wedding trends?

The oldest GenZers are turning 25 years old this year, and many are entering the marrying stage, she said. For Gen Z, it is very important that they capture and share their wedding.

“For example, taking engagement photos. 89% of GenZers take engagement photos. That’s up 10% vs. Millennials. Also capturing wedding photos, and having a guest book are all important to those in Gen Z,” Forrest said.

On the wedding day, 83% of GenZers say capturing photos and videos are the most important elements. More than one-third included guest entertainment such as performers, and fireworks at their weddings, with 31% providing some type of photography like Polaroid cameras, selfie stations, or photo booths.

Gen Z couples also like to make a statement, Forrest said. About 40% embraced opportunities to include ethnic, religious, or cultural elements into their 2022 weddings like jumping the broom or lighting a unity candle.

About 67% of Gen Z couples reported having a grand entrance or exit which included sparklers, and fireworks, compared to 49% of Millennials.

These young couples also love bold colors with green being the most popular choice for their wedding color scheme.

Technology is also a big key in planning weddings these days, Forrest said. Gen Zers are shaking up how wedding information is shared, such as by including a QR code on their save-the-dates or invitations that link to their wedding website.

What are the hottest wedding trends for 2023?

Wedding volume in 2023 is expected to return to pre-COVID levels with approximately 2.1 million wedding receptions, she said.

The most popular day to get married this year is September 23, 2023, marking the first time in more than five years that the most popular wedding date is not in October.

But despite that being the most popular date to tie the knot, October is still expected to be the most popular month to get hitched.

Forrest said the reason why couples love Sept. 23 is because they are drawn to matching dates (23rd in 2023). It’s easy to remember anniversaries that way.

More than 65% of couples are expected to wed in the summer and fall.

The average expected guest count is 115 people.

As far as the ring, round-shaped diamonds have been the most popular shape for a long time, but she says there has been a rise in the popularity for oval-shaped diamonds.

In terms of the venue, farms, and barns are the most popular type of wedding reception venues. They are tied with banquet venues, but Forrest said this is the first year that farms and barns have taken the top spot.

She said couples really like the idea of having a cool, casual, outdoor reception.

Trends on the way out include wedding favors, due in part to many becoming more mindful about sustainability, and creating a wedding hashtag.

For more cool wedding stats from The Knot, visit here.

