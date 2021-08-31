The Indie Street film Festival ‘21 is coming to Red Bank

Cinephiles in New Jersey will be happy to know that even though we are not New York and not Philadelphia, we still remain a cultural hub.

So many great artists and musicians are attracted to New Jersey because they realize that we have built a formidable arts and music community here in the state. In light of that, we have some of the most prestigious and diverse film festivals around. But one that a lot of people don’t know about is the Indie Street film festival.

The film festival this year is going to have in-person screenings and events, unlike last year's. Plus, just to make sure that everyone gets to experience this year‘s best indie films, there will be virtual showings, too.

It’ll take place at various Red Bank locations from September 8-13th, 2021 and virtually offering films September 13-19. The festival opens on Wednesday, September 8 at 7 pm (in person) for a critically acclaimed film called Zola, a dark comedy based on a notorious Twitter thread. That will be screened at the festivals drive-in at Fort Monmouth.

As is the case with all film festivals, New Jersey’s in particular, here, you are going to get the first jump (in many cases) on films that will go on to receive critical and fan a acclaim.

Some of these turn into Oscar winners and some are already widely acclaimed on the festival circuit.

All access passes are available now and give you access to all in-person films, drive-in movies, panel discussions, and filmmaker networking events with select open bars. Plus, the all access pass gives you access to all the amazing films participating in the virtual festival between the dates of September 13-19th (60+ films).

Online only passes are also available here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.