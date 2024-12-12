The happiest employees in New Jersey work in these 4 towns

Is anyone ever 100% happy at their job? I mean, there’s always going to be stress, expectations, pressure, etc. There’s a reason that it’s called “work,” after all.

Yet some situations are better than others, and certain areas have happier workers than most. Thousands of employees were surveyed by Resume.io to find out where the happiest workers are and what motivates them.

The happiest workers in all of the United States are in Honolulu, Hawaii.

(OK, do I state the obvious? How could you not be happy in Hawaii?!)

On the list of hundreds of cities with the happiest employees, four in New Jersey made the cut.

The happiest employees in New Jersey work in Elizabeth

The top city in the Garden State for job satisfaction and a happy work-life balance is Elizabeth in Union County. Companies there seem to be doing most things right. Good for them!

Elizabeth came in 142nd on their national list. Workers in Elizabeth report feeling motivated and fulfilled and gave an average workplace happiness score of 7/10.

What matters most for employee happiness?

According to resume.io, employees looked for things like the flexibility of where they could work with a hybrid schedule of part in the office and part remotely from home being hugely popular.

For the most part, at least, the option to sometimes work remotely gives employees a feeling of better balance, and they say they can give their best to both their job and their personal life.

Opportunity to advance and having supportive management were also high on the list.

26% say having a great boss is the number one thing that makes or breaks their job happiness.

The three other New Jersey cities that received high marks for happy working environments were Jersey City, Newark, and Paterson.

Unfortunately, even the happiest workplaces still have their downsides:

🔴 Workloads and high expectations are causing major stress for 34% of workers.

🔴 19% still struggle with a work-life balance.

🔴 Job insecurity affects 17% of employees.

🔴 15% of reports say they’re dragged down by limited advancement opportunities.

🔴 Another 15% say poor management is what impacts them most.

Check out the full study here.

