The fast food sandwiches we miss and would love to have back

I got a little nostalgic when I heard that Taco Bell was bringing back its volcano menu from 1995. I also got a little misty when I saw KFC bringing back the Double Down. Who needs bread when you can have two fried chicken patties surrounding your bacon and cheese? If that doesn't make you yearn for the good old days, then I don't know what does.
I never understood why fast food places come up with these great sandwich ideas, which have us coming back for more, only to cut them off and leave us salivating and disappointed.
Once upon a time, Dunkin Donuts, which is a huge culprit in the world of discontinuing sandwiches, had a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a croissant. It was heaven in a wrapper, and I looked forward each morning to get it on my way home from doing my overnight shift in Philadelphia. Then just like that, one morning it was gone.
But what if you could bring them back? I asked my listeners and social following, if you could bring back a fast food sandwich that no longer exists, what would you want?
The McRib
Nick Palumbo Sr.
Roy Roger's fixin's bar. Could make a side salad for free
Dave Bell
Quiero Taco Bell bringing back the Chihuahua
Eric Barash
Wendy’s Super Bar!!!!
Adam Daniel
Bring back the normal size again. I haven’t had a McDonald’s cheeseburger in years. Bought one with my Shamrock ☘️ water aka shake. The burger was 1/4 inch thick and the size of a half dollar. SMH John Skinski
Chick Fil A cole slaw!
Walsh Jackie
Kenny Rogers Roasters
Junior Canonico
Beefsteak sandwich from Mickey D
Gary Mease
loved the Big n Tasty in the 90s.
Carissa Nichole Smith
The McDLT!
Kurt Smith
