The fast food sandwiches we miss and would love to have back

I got a little nostalgic when I heard that Taco Bell was bringing back its volcano menu from 1995. I also got a little misty when I saw KFC bringing back the Double Down. Who needs bread when you can have two fried chicken patties surrounding your bacon and cheese? If that doesn't make you yearn for the good old days, then I don't know what does.

I never understood why fast food places come up with these great sandwich ideas, which have us coming back for more, only to cut them off and leave us salivating and disappointed.

Once upon a time, Dunkin Donuts, which is a huge culprit in the world of discontinuing sandwiches, had a pork roll, egg, and cheese on a croissant. It was heaven in a wrapper, and I looked forward each morning to get it on my way home from doing my overnight shift in Philadelphia. Then just like that, one morning it was gone.

But what if you could bring them back? I asked my listeners and social following, if you could bring back a fast food sandwich that no longer exists, what would you want?

The McRib (Photo: McDonald's McRib Commercial- Slab of Heaven, 662chillin on YouTube) The McRib (Photo: McDonald's McRib Commercial- Slab of Heaven, 662chillin on YouTube) loading...

The McRib

Nick Palumbo Sr.

Roy Rogers Free Fixin's Bar Commercial (Photo: 1987 Roy Roger's Restaurant "Free Fixin's Bar" TV Commercial, ewjxn on YouTube) Roy Rogers Free Fixin's Bar Commercial (Photo: 1987 Roy Roger's Restaurant "Free Fixin's Bar" TV Commercial, ewjxn on YouTube) loading...

Roy Roger's fixin's bar. Could make a side salad for free

Dave Bell

Taco Bell Chihuahua (Photo: Taco Bell - Chihuahua (1997, USA) The Hall of Advertising on YouTube) Taco Bell Chihuahua (Photo: Taco Bell - Chihuahua (1997, USA) The Hall of Advertising on YouTube) loading...

Quiero Taco Bell bringing back the Chihuahua

Eric Barash

Wendy's SuperBar (Photo: Wendy's SuperBar Supercut, Pop Culture Don on YouTube, Townsquare Media Illustration) Wendy's SuperBar (Photo: Wendy's SuperBar Supercut, Pop Culture Don on YouTube, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Wendy’s Super Bar!!!!

Adam Daniel

Bring back the normal size again. I haven’t had a McDonald’s cheeseburger in years. Bought one with my Shamrock ☘️ water aka shake. The burger was 1/4 inch thick and the size of a half dollar. SMH

John Skinski

Chic-fil-A Cole Slaw (Photo: A Farewell to Chick-fil-A Cole Slaw, Chickfila on YouTube) Chic-fil-A Cole Slaw (Photo: A Farewell to Chick-fil-A Cole Slaw, Chickfila on YouTube) loading...

Chick Fil A cole slaw!

Walsh Jackie

Kenny Rogers Roasters (Photo: Kenny Rogers' Roasters 1996 Commercial, GrowingupinSincity81 on YouTube) Kenny Rogers Roasters (Photo: Kenny Rogers' Roasters 1996 Commercial, GrowingupinSincity81 on YouTube) loading...

Kenny Rogers Roasters

Junior Canonico

McDonalds BeefSteak Sandwich (Photo: McDonald's BeefSteak Sandwich commercial 1980s, MrClassicAds1980s on YouTube) McDonalds BeefSteak Sandwich (Photo: McDonald's BeefSteak Sandwich commercial 1980s, MrClassicAds1980s on YouTube) loading...

Beefsteak sandwich from Mickey D

Gary Mease

McDonalds Big N Tasty commercial with Kobe Bryant (Photo: 2001 McDonalds Big N Tasty commercial, Kommershul Klassics on YouTube) McDonalds Big N Tasty commercial with Kobe Bryant (Photo: 2001 McDonalds Big N Tasty commercial, Kommershul Klassics on YouTube, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

loved the Big n Tasty in the 90s.

Carissa Nichole Smith

McDonalds McDLT Commercial with Jason Alexander (Photo: 80s Commercials - McDLT (Jason Alexander), ArcadeSpookyTree on YouTube, Townsquare Media Illustration) McDonalds McDLT Commercial with Jason Alexander (Photo: 80s Commercials - McDLT (Jason Alexander), ArcadeSpookyTree on YouTube, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

The McDLT!

Kurt Smith

