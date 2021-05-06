The Cape May Climb — Get an awesome closer-up view of a full moon

If you are one of those people who points out a full moon every time there is one, you have to head to Cape May this summer. The Cape May lighthouse is offering full moon climbs on Thursday, June 24, Friday, July 23 and Sunday, Aug. 22, with additional dates possible.

If you are wondering what exactly a moon climb is, it’s an opportunity to climb the 199 lighthouse steps to get a closer look at the full moon. The lighthouse is open from 8-10 pm during these full moons, and over 2.5 million people have climbed its stairs since 1988.

To climb the lighthouse, it is $20 for adults, and $10 for children ages 3-12. If you aren’t interested in seeing a full moon, but still want to climb the lighthouse, you’re in luck. The Cape May lighthouse is open throughout the day for climbing, and the views are just as spectacular. This lighthouse is non for profit, meaning every penny made goes towards improving Cape May and making it an even better place to visit.

In addition to climbing the lighthouse, there are a few other things you may want to check out while visiting. From trolley tours to garden walkthroughs and even a mystery house tour, there are endless ways to enjoy your stay whether you’re with family or friends. You can visit the Cape May MAC site to learn more about the history of Cape May and stay updated on all there is to do.

