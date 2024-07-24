The Best Scones This Side of The Atlantic

While in London, I needed to try a scone. It was delicious, it was vanilla bean, wonderful taste, very dry. A bit too dry but that's an English scone, I appreciated the dryness. I didn't try another scone until I had one at Starbucks, but this was not an authentic scone. It was more like a sugar cookie, a tad dryer.

Driving through Spring Lake, NJ after people started to leave their houses during the pandemic. My husband and I were looking for this coffee shop / breakfast place we used to go to. Unfortunately, like some other cafes, they did not survive the pandemic. As we drive, we pass this place called The Scone Pony, I literally slammed on my breaks.

instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow loading...

Not only do I get the cute play on words being a Jerseyan, but it was really cute too. I had to go in and get some scones. I have a very boring palette, so I bought a cinnamon scone and a vanilla scone.

instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow loading...

They had other homemade pastries there and they even take special orders. They have a couple of tables outside on their small porch, other than that, you should probably just get them to go.

instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow loading...

My hubs and I went home and enjoyed THE best scones I've ever had in my life. The flavors were rich yet not overbearing. The consistency was perfect, dry yet moist. What? Yes. Perfect amount of dryness and perfect amount of moist. Someone from London may poo poo but this Jersey Chick could not be happier!

instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow instagram.com/yourgirlmarlow loading...

Big Joe's favorite Irish pubs in New Jersey

