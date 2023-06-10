The best little beach town in New Jersey is one of America’s best

What makes living in, or vacationing in New Jersey so great is all of the options that we have in terms of beach towns.

If you're looking for boardwalks packed to the brim with little boardwalk shops, bars, and rides as far as the eye can see then you've got Seaside Heights and Point Pleasant which features the beloved Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

Maybe you're looking for something a little quieter, then you can check out places like Lavallette, Seaside Park, or Spring Lake.

There are so many great options, but recently one New Jersey Beach town was named one of the best coastal towns in the entire state.

And when you think of all the coastal towns we have, that's a pretty big honor!

Usually, when I hear that a beach town was named best anything in Jersey, I automatically assume it's Cape May.

As much as I like Cape May there are a lot of other great towns that deserve some props in my opinion, and that's why I'm happy to say Jersey's best coastal town is not Cape May.

What Is The Best Coastal Town In New Jersey?

It really is a charming little town that has a lot to offer, I'm a big fan of the town's St Patricks Day parade they throw each year, it's a blast.

The town has a lot to offer locals and visitors alike from one-of-a-kind breweries like the Beach Haus to amazing restaurants like Simply Southern.

No beach town is complete without a place for some ice cream, and Coney Waffle helps to take care of this little town's sweet tooth.

According to Only In Your State, Belmar New Jersey is one of the best coastal towns in the state.

Complete with its own little boardwalk, chartered fishing excursions, and lots of great activities for the family it really is a fun and unique little New Jersey Town.

If you're hitting the beach this year, remember to get a beach badge!