The bear hunt is on in NJ and it’s a positive (Opinion)

Beginning on Dec. 5, New Jersey hunters can head out to help reduce the bear population.

It's something that the governor has opposed for his entire time in the post but as politicians often do, he reversed himself.

Some are speculating why the governor reversed course to allow the hunt. Was it really to address the spike in bear/human/pet incidents? Is it to reduce the overall population so the remaining bears can find adequate food? Is it to appeal to New Hampshire voters in an upcoming presidential primary? Is it CYA in case someone gets killed and blames him for blocking the hunt?

There is no doubt in my mind that the Murphy Administration cannot be trusted to deliver accurate accounting or just about anything.

The governor skirts responsibility at every turn. Yesterday, he told reporter Jim Murdoch that he had not heard of the comprehensive report showing the disastrous impacts of Murphy's COVID response.

So, should we trust him on the bear count? The number of complaints? Probably not, that said, we do know that when we don't have hunts, bears, and deer reproduce and we run the risk of having too many.

Not only is it inhumane not to reduce the number based on available food sources, but when food runs scarce, the animals absolutely tread into our human neighborhoods threatening lives, pets, and property. So grab your weapon and get hunting!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

