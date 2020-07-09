The 2020 Toms River Halloween Parade Has Been Cancelled

In the new world that is 2020, beloved traditions have sadly been sidelined due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic and the potential for it to spread within large crowds.

We're only a few days past the 4th of July, the first Independence Day in a long time where most large fireworks displays were either postponed or canceled altogether.

While we're only days into summer 2020, organizations are having to make difficult decisions about big events that will be coming later in the year, the biggest one that we just got an official word on this year's huge Toms River Halloween Parade.

The event's organizer, Toms River Volunteer Fire Company #1 just made it official with late-Thursday morning Facebook post:

According to the announcement, organizers considered the popularity of the annual downtown Toms River event, saying that, "the risk is still at a high with the magnitude of people that crowd in the downtown area we feel this is the best decision".

The announcement goes on to say that this will be only the third time in the event's 80+ year history that it has been cancelled.

The first time that the Toms River Halloween Parade was cancelled was in the 1920s during the Great Depression.

More recently, the plug had to be pulled on the event when Superstorm Sandy devastated Ocean County only days before the festivities were set to take place.

On the official Facebook page for the parade, Toms River Volunteer Fire Company #1 said that they look forward to the parade returning in 2021, with a date of Saturday, October 30, 2021.

