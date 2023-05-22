Teens looking for jobs in NJ: There’s a new working papers system

⚫ A new push to make it easier for teens to work in NJ

⚫ The working papers system is getting a makeover

⚫ The NJ Labor Department sees other advantages as well

With the summer season fast approaching the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development is about to launch a new online system for teenagers who want or plan to get a job.

In the Garden State, all minors need to have an employment certificate, referred to as working papers, for each job they get, and starting June 1 the entire working papers application process will be completed online by the teen, his or her employer and their parent or guardian.

Labor Commissioner Rob Asaro-Angelo said employers will receive an eight-digit code online that they provide to the minor they want to hire.

After that, the minor completes their working papers application, the employer and the parent or caregiver get an email instructing them to finish their sections, and when everything is completed the teen can begin working.

It should speed things up

Four Teens And Young Adults In Convertible.

He said up until now the working papers application process was usually handled by school guidance counselors, but moving to an online system should make things quicker and easier for everybody.

“One of the biggest barriers is just the transportation part of it: bringing that physical piece of paper from the school to the employer, to the doctor, back to your parent, hoping they have time to sign it," he said.

"When you’re dealing with technology and worker rights or benefits, the less steps there are in the process the better for all involved.”

Protecting young workers

Asaro-Angelo said this system will protect the rights of young workers and also make it easier for employers to hire workers under the age of 18.

He pointed out the online system has another advantage as well.

Economy

“Now we’ll have the ability to communicate with these young workers and their parents or caregivers about job opportunities, about job fairs, about helping fill apprenticeship programs,” he said.

“We’re very excited to be able to reach this really important set of workers in New Jersey at a time when they’re entering the workforce about their benefits and rights, but also about what career path will be best for them.”

Asaro-Angelo pointed out work rules for minors differ during the school year and the summer, and also depend on how old a child is.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

