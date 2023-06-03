Teen with gun arrested after Atlantic City, NJ cop sees laser beam on house

Teen with gun arrested after Atlantic City, NJ cop sees laser beam on house

ACPD gun with laser - Photo: TSM Illustrationq

An observant police officer is being credited with taking a teenager with a gun off of the streets of Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 11:30 this past Tuesday night.

That's when the Atlantic City Police Department says Officer John Bell was in the 600 block of Kentucky Avenue when he observed a group of individuals and saw a laser beam being pointed at a home.

600 block of Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Officer Bell approached the group to investigate, as it is common for firearms to be equipped with a laser sight.

Upon his initial interaction with the group, one teenager fled and, while running, he dropped a handgun, police said.

Get our free mobile app

The teenager was apprehended in the 400 block of Haddon Avenue.

Police say the recovered handgun was loaded and had a laser sight.

The 15-year-old from Pleasantville was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He was remanded to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children

Heartbreaking! Help Find These People Missing in South Jersey

Filed Under: Atlantic City, Pleasantville
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM