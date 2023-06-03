Teen with gun arrested after Atlantic City, NJ cop sees laser beam on house

An observant police officer is being credited with taking a teenager with a gun off of the streets of Atlantic City.

Get our free mobile app

The incident happened around 11:30 this past Tuesday night.

That's when the Atlantic City Police Department says Officer John Bell was in the 600 block of Kentucky Avenue when he observed a group of individuals and saw a laser beam being pointed at a home.

600 block of Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 600 block of Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Officer Bell approached the group to investigate, as it is common for firearms to be equipped with a laser sight.

Upon his initial interaction with the group, one teenager fled and, while running, he dropped a handgun, police said.

Get our free mobile app

The teenager was apprehended in the 400 block of Haddon Avenue.

Police say the recovered handgun was loaded and had a laser sight.

The 15-year-old from Pleasantville was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a high-capacity magazine, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest. He was remanded to the Morris County Juvenile Detention Center.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children