Teen talking on phone struck by train in Piscataway, friend says

PISCATAWAY — Two communities are mourning the death of a recent high school graduate killed by a freight train on Saturday.

Andy Cruz, 18, was struck by a westbound Norfolk Southern freight train as he walked on the tracks between Prospect Avenue and New Market Road just before 10 a.m., police Chief Michael McLaughlin told New Jersey 101.5.

Family friend Yolanda Quinones told the Bridgewater Courier News that Cruz was on his cell phone talking to his mother and did not hear the oncoming train. McLaughlin, however, said police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

Plainfield school district spokeswoman Gloria Montealegre confirmed that Cruz was part of the Plainfield High School class of 2019 and a member of the school's baseball team. Montealegre said counselors were at the school on Monday to help students cope with Cruz's death.

"Andy was a vibrant young man who aspired to be a professional baseball player one day," Quinones wrote on a GoFundMe page created to assist with funereal expenses. "Andy was very family oriented and loved his family more than anything. Andy has an older brother and little sister who will miss him terribly."

The family had moved to Piscataway after graduation, Quinones told the Bridgewater Courier News.

McLaughlin said his department sends condolences to Cruz's family and friends all those affected by this tragedy.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5