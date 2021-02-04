Teen killed, other hurt in North Brunswick shooting

NORTH BRUNSWICK — An 18-year-old was killed and another teen was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at an apartment complex.

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to a report of a shooting at the Renaissance Glen Apartments off Route 130 about 7:30 p.m.

Police found a 17-year-old boy with a gunshot wound and 18-year-old Plainfield resident Mark Atkins with several gunshot wounds. Atkins was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone did not reveal Thursday where and when the shots were fired or the circumstances of the shooting. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked by Ciccone to call her office at 732- 745-4060 or New Brunswick police at 732- 247-0922 ext. 311.

