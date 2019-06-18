Teen driver with no license hit and killed motorcyclist, cops say

CLIFTON — A 16-year-old with no driver's license has been charged following a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist from Paterson last Friday.

On Friday around 9 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Paulison Ave. and Union Ave., where 25-year-old Nadeem Asfour was laying on the road. He was pronounced dead at Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Police said the male teen was driving a 2013 Hyundai Tuscon when it collided with Asfour’s 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, causing Asfour to be thrown from the motorcycle.

The teen remained at the scene and was not injured.

The 16-year-old was charged by way of a juvenile delinquency complaint with aggravated assault, driving without a driver’s license and causing death and joyriding, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

He was taken to the Essex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information about the incident to contact the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office on its tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO, with an email sent to tips@passaiccountynj.org or by calling call Clifton Police at 973-470-5908.

