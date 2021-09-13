‘Taylor, Simon, King’ tribute show coming to Suneagle on Wed.

"A Celebration of Taylor, Simon, King" is coming to the Suneagle Country Club this Wednesday, September 15.

This is an incredible show. It's a celebration of "3 iconic American troubadours: James Taylor, Carly Simon and Carole King." It's produced by Lisa Sherman co-created with her husband Oscar and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte who co-wrote the iconic Dirty Dancing classic, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." and "Hungry Eyes."

Franke and Lisa visited my New Jersey 101.5 show last Thursday night, September 9, to talk about it.

"The show began its journey three years ago," Lisa said when she was in studio with Franke. "It's gone through different cast members, unfortunately we lost a few cast members, it wasn't from COVID. It was unrelated. It was illnesses that took their lives...originally the cast had two incredible...prodigies. They were 14 and 15-year-old prodigies, they were in the original band."

"It was really cool to have such you, vibrance and talent. It really put a different flavor on the whole show," Lisa continued. "The whole three years we've gone through so many different songs, I mean the catalog of these three troubadours, I mean it's incredible. It's amazing, so we keep on adding songs and changing songs because you just can't get enough. And every time, it's different but you still always have like, the staple songs because you have to, because that's what people come to hear."

The songs will be performed by Sherman, who gave an incredible in-studio rendition of Carole King's classic "I Feel The Earth Move," Byron Smith, and Mary McCrink.

"What's really neat, each time we'e done the show, people in the audience they – even if they don't think that they're gonna do it, they end up singing the whole time because they know every song. And it brings you back, it's such a walk down memory lane. And no matter what, you hear these songs and it just – brings you back to a place that's a good place...it's a memorable evening."

Other band members include Gary Oleyar, Ralph Notaro, Tommy LaBella, Lance Stark, Buddy Allen, Todd Sherman and Sam Sherman.

The musical arrangements are clever. The songs are carefully chosen to take you through the decades of their individual careers. Having seen Lisa perform at Big Joe's Variety show last August and hearing her again in my studio, I can honestly tell you she's the real deal. Check out the video.

To get tickets for "A Celebration of Taylor, Simon, King," click here

