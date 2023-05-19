Target recalls nearly 5 million candles due to serious burns

🔥 Target recalls nearly 5 million candles due to hazards

🔥 The recalled candles were sold exclusively at Target stores and online

🔥 What are the recalled candles?

Heads up if you bought a candle from Target!

The retailer is recalling nearly five million Threshold candles due to laceration and burn hazards, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Threshold glass jar candles, sold exclusively at Target, in stores, and online from August 2019 through March 2023, can crack or break during use. The big box retailer has already received 137 reports of the candle jar breaking or cracking during use.

Six injuries have also been reported including lacerations and severe burns.

Target Target loading...

The recall involves certain Threshold Glass Jar 5.5 ounce, 1-Wick, 14-ounce 3-Wick, and 20-ounce 3-Wicks in multiple scents.

The recalled item numbers are printed at the bottom of the glass jars, which sold for between $3 and $20 each.

A full list of the recalled candles can be found here.

Customers who bought these candles at Target are advised to immediately stop using them and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

There are currently 49 Target stores in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.