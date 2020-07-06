Taking Care of Business — LIVE Wednesday at 7 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 8, at 7 p.m., "New Jersey 101.5 is presenting the latest in a series of Town Hall broadcasts to help New Jersey residents and businesses dealing with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Four in 10 New Jersey business owners are depleting their own savings to survive pandemic closures. Even as segments of the economy re-open, two-thirds of businesses are losing revenue. New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments in highlighting their struggles and efforts to survive in a new economy.

"Businesses are still hurting, and we will connect them with the help they need," Scott said. "But we also want to celebrate their unique innovations that are allowing them to operate in these challenging times."

The program’s on-air expert panel will feature: Michele Siekerka, CEO, New Jersey Business and Industry Association; Marilou Halverson, CEO, New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association; Kristin Fitzgerald, Communications Manager, Six Flags Great Adventure and Dr. Ronald Nahass, epidemiologist, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. Scott and his guests will answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Online, the Town Hall will be streamed on Facebook Live, where further business and medical experts will answer audience members' questions about the best ways to keep safe in an accompanying online chat.

The broadcast may also be accessed via NJ1015.com, the New Jersey 101.5 YouTube channel, or the free New Jersey 101.5 app.

See New Jersey 101.5's previous discussion with state Senate President Steve Sweeney, on the steps the New Jersey legislature might take to help businesses, here:

