Take our NJ road rage survey

If road rage were a game, these people would have called out bingo for all the boxes police say they checked off.

Middle fingers? Check.

Brake checking? Check.

Getting out of cars to argue? Check.

Ramming a car? Bingo!

This incident detailed in an article on NJ.com allegedly happened in Evesham. Crazy part is one driver was a man but the other was a woman. I usually don’t picture a woman as being willing to step out of a car to argue but that’s what police say happened.

And middle fingers? I thought that was a thing of the past because I honestly can’t remember the last time I saw angry drivers do this. Brake checking? I know it in theory, but other than in YouTube videos I’ve never seen it done.

So I’m curious what the results would be in the survey below. Please check off ALL the categories you have done when road raging.

