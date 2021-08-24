Take notes, NJ — Teen kills 1,200 spotted lanternflies in 2 weeks

New Jersey's war against the invading spotted lanternflies is now reaching the end of its third summer.

Despite the fact New Jersey is the most densely populated state, it appears we are still outnumbered. The spotted lanternflies are showing no signs of retreating, despite numerous calls to action for New Jerseyans to be on alert, and to kill them on sight.

From what I've seen, most people are doing their statetriotic duty and stomping these bugs into insect heaven. I, myself, have killed between 20-30 of them this year alone. Most of my sightings are in Mercer County, closer to PA, though some have made their way farther east.

I do have to admit, however, that I get a little sad every time I eliminate one of these invasive insects. Despite the fact they are harmful to the environment in the northeast, I actually find the bugs kinda cute. But, in the midst of battle, that doesn't matter. What does matter is more than 70 plant species, including cultivated grapes and hops, are in danger due to the spotted lanternfly's presence.

A teenager in Pennsylvania decided to take it upon herself to take the fight against the spotted lanternfly to the next level. At the time, Rachel Bergey was 14 years old, and fed up with these pests clinging to a tree she likes to climb. Thinking outside the box, Bergey created a device with a foil ring, and it worked like a charm.

In what seemed to be a losing battle, the teenager managed to kill 1,200 in two weeks! See the video on how she did it below ... and take notes! Many of us could use this.

Your days are numbered, spotted lanternflies! With great minds like this on our side, it doesn't matter how many of you there are. We will win this battle!

