SUV hits woman crossing Route 70 in Lakewood, police say

LAKEWOOD — A township woman is in a medically induced coma after being struck on Route 70 on the shared border of Lakewood and Brick on Saturday night.

Lakewood police chief Gregory Meyer said the driver of a Mitsubishi Outlander said that was traveling east on the state highway, just past an overpass for the Garden State Parkway when she swerved to avoid a woman who she said ran into the highway around 11 p.m.

Meyer said the 20-year-old driver, Maria Lopez, also of Lakewood, stayed at the scene. He also said Lopez appeared to have been traveling under the posted 50 mph speed limit, in an area where pedestrians are prohibited from crossing Route 70, which also has a guard rail along a center median.

The pedestrian, identified as Stephanie Komar, 44, was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center and was in a medical induced coma on Sunday morning, Meyer said.

There are several businesses along Route 70 at the area of the crash, as the eastbound side has a Home Depot, Hilton Garden Inn hotel, Starbucks and Longhorn steakhouse while a shopping center on the westbound side of the highway includes a McDonald's.

Meyer asked anyone with information about the crash to contact Lakewood police at 732-363-0200.

The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the crash.

